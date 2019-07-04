Home Business

Sticking to fiscal deficit target important: CEA Subramanian on Economic Survey

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament Thursday, pegged the fiscal deficit for 2018-19 at 3.4 per cent of the GDP, the same level as projected in the interim Budget.

Chief Economic Adviser Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Dr Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian Thursday stressed that the government should stick to the fiscal consolidation path or risk crowding out investment due to large public borrowings.

It is important to stick to fiscal deficit path, otherwise, there is a risk of crowding out of the investment, Subramanian told reporters here.

The government resorts to market borrowings through government securities and treasury bonds to meet the gap between expenditure and revenue, popularly known as fiscal deficit.

While the Survey has retained the fiscal deficit estimate for 2018-19 at 3.4 per cent, the general fiscal deficit -- Centre and states combined -- has been pegged at 5.8 per cent in 2018-19, down from 6.4 per cent in the previous fiscal.

