Budget hikes will hit transport, market and kitchens: Mamata Banerjee

Published: 05th July 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Coming down heavily on the Union Budget 2019, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said it was "completely visionless" and would result in price hikes.

#Budget2019 is completely visionless. The total vision is derailed," Banerjee said in multiple posts on her twitter handle.

"On top of it, not only have they imposed cess but also special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to price increase by nearly Rs 2.50/litre for petrol and Rs 2.30/litre for diesel" she said.

"As a result, price hikes will hit from transport to market to kitchens... This is election prize!!" she added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Budget 2019
