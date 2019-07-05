Daimler AG and BMW team up to develop automated driving technology

By Express News Service

German automobile majors Daimler AG and BMW Group have announced a partnered for the development of automated driving technology. According to a joint statement, the initial goal for this partnership is to develop next-generation technologies for driver assistance systems, highly automated driving on highways and automated parking, all up to SAE Level 4 autonomy.

The technologies jointly developed by the two companies will come market in 2024, it added. According to Daimler, the two companies will implement the technologies independently in their respective series vehicles. More than 1,200 development specialists will work on this project in Sindelfingen and Unterschleissheim, Germany. Such cooperation between the two is also open to other OEMs and technology partners, in which case the technologies developed by the partnership will be made available to other OEMs under license, the statement said.

Daimler AG is currently working series development projects not only for specific Level 3 but also for Level 4 and 5 vehicles as well. BMW, meanwhile, has been working on highly automated driving since 2006.

