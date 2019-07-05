Home Business

Budget 2019: Sitharaman brings down fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent for FY20

'The fiscal path of the government in the last five years had been exemplary. We are confident about achieving the fiscal targets,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Published: 05th July 2019 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Fiscal deficit

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

Defying the general expectation by sticking to fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday dismissed apprehension over meeting fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of the GDP and has expressed confidence on maintaining fiscal prudence.

“The fiscal path of the government in the last five years had been exemplary. We are confident about achieving the fiscal targets,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while responding to one of the questions, on how she will achieve the target of 3.3 per cent during post-budget discussions.

She added that the government is confident about achieving strategic divestment target and this coupled with increased dividend and some measures like cess on petrol and diesel and high tax of HNIs, will help the government with its fiscal math.

The government in the interim Budget in February had projected a fiscal deficit of 3.4 per cent for the current fiscal. Several critics doubted the prospects of meeting this ambitious fiscal deficit target.

“On the revenue side as compared to actual of 2018-19, direct taxes are expected to increase by 17.5 per cent, indirect taxes are going up by only 15 per cent. This is very realistic targets in our judgement. On non-tax side, there is also an increase as we are expecting better dividends,” Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg clarified.

He also added that the government is expecting divident from the RBI to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore.

“Some concern raised that outside Budget there might be borrowing even there, there is the reduction. The fully serviced bonds, it has been brought down from Rs 64,000 crore to Rs 56,000-57,000 crore...so the number is reasonable,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fiscal deficit GDP budget Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp