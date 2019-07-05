Home Business

Government looks to shift portion of inland cargo movement to waterways

Finance Minister said that the movement of cargo volume on Ganga is estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Godavari River

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government plans to shift a significant portion of inland cargo movement from road and rail to waterways, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday.

Tabling the Modi 2.0 government's maiden budget for 2019-20, Sitharaman said the the movement of cargo volume on Ganga is estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years.

"We need to develop our inland waterways to shift a significant portion of inland cargo movement from road and rail. This government envisions using the rivers for cargo transportation, which will also help to decongest roads and railways," Sitharaman said.

As part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project for enhancing the navigational capacity of Ganga, a multi-modal terminal at Varanasi has become functional in November 2018 and two more such terminals at Sahibganj and Haldia and a navigational lock at Farakka would be completed in 2019-20, she said.

"The movement of cargo volume on Ganga is estimated to increase by nearly four times in the next four years. This will make movement of freight, passenger cheaper and reduce our import bill," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman said connectivity is the lifeblood of an economy and Sagarmala would enhance port connectivity, modernisation and port-linked industrialisation.

"If Sagarmala is aimed at improving the infrastructure for external trade, equally it is the poor man's transport too. Waterways are proven as a cheap mode of transport.

"The Jal Marg Vikas project for capacity augmentation of navigation on National Waterways is aimed at smoothening internal trade carried through inland water transport," she said.

These initiatives will improve logistics tremendously, reducing the cost of transportation and increasing the competitiveness of domestically produced goods, she added.

The budget has proposed an allocation to the tune of Rs 1902.56 crore for 2019-20 as against Rs 1881.13 crore in 2018-19 which was revised to Rs 1938.76 crore.

Reacting on the budget, Shipping Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya said the minister has struck key chords with the Indian populace and chartered ambitious initiatives and plans for New India's promising future.

"Connectivity was another issue touched upon by the budget with the introduction of Sagar Mala and Bharat Mala, initiatives that will boost India's infrastructure further.

The budget also pushed for the concept of "One Nation One Grid", and also introduced various incentives to boost sales of e-vehicles. The budget also proposed to increase the cargo carrying capacity of the Ganga by four times," Mandaviya said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2019 waterways inland cargo movement
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp