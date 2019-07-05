Hyundai set to foray into domestic EV market with Kona launch

By Express News Service

India’s number two carmaker - Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) - is all set to foray into the country’s electric vehicle space with the launch of the much talked about electric SUV Kona on July 9. The Kona is expected to give a boost to India’s EV ambitions, being the first full-fledged electric vehicle launched by a major player in the domestic market with a much higher full charge range than exiting EV products. The carmaker has already made claims that the Kona’s battery can be charged as quickly as a smartphone, with a full charge range of over 300 kilometres.

As per information available, the international Hyundai Kona comes in two battery options - 39.2 kWh and 64.0 kWh. The power and torque output in the standard trim is 136 hp and 395 Nm respectively. The standard trim has a top speed of 155 km per hour, while the driving range is 312 km on a single charge. The more premium trim delivers 204 hp of power, 395 Nm of torque, has a maximum speed of 167 kmph and can cover a distance of 482 km in a single charge.

The company, however, hasn’t confirmed which trim it is launching for the Indian market, but it is known that the vehicle would be launched in a completely knock-down (CKD) form, which will be assembled at HMIL’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The Kona is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and is expected to get all the features the company offers in the international market. Analysts also note that the price tag indicates that the model will have the “premiumness” of a vehicle that falls in this price bracket. The international model has LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED rear lamps and the SUV gets 17-inch alloy wheels as well. Features like 7-inch digital cluster, 8-inch touch screen, paddle shifter (regenerative braking control) and electronic gear shift button are expected to make its way for the Indian buyers as well.

Kona marks the start of a launch season likely to see many EV debuts, like Audi’s e-Tron. India’s newest player — MG Motor — is also launching the eZS later this year.