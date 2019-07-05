Home Business

MG Motors and Fortum pact for EV charging stations

Fortum will set up DC fast charging infrastructure across MG showrooms in five cities including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad by the end of September this year.

Published: 05th July 2019 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba

MG Motor India President and MD Rajeev Chaba (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

New market entrant MG Motor India has inked a pact with Finland-based Fortum Charge & Drive India for the establishment of 50 kW DC fast charging stations for the electric vehicles in the country. According to a statement from MG Motor India, Fortum will set up DC fast charging infrastructure across MG showrooms in five cities including Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. These charging stations will be set up by the end of September this year.

The move comes ahead of the launch of MG EZS, which is expected to hit the roads later this year. Rajeev Chaba, president & MD, MG Motor India, said the move was in line with its goal “to provide accessible EVs to India customers and create an EV ecosystem in India”.

“The upcoming launch of MG eZs is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years,” he added. “We have already witnessed an uptake in the adoption of electric vehicles in the last year. This collaboration will further bolster this growth,” added Sanjay Aggarwal, MD, Fortum India.

