Need structural reforms to reach USD 5 trillion economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached USD 2.7 trillion now and is within the capacity to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her maiden budget in the Lok Sabha on 5 July 2019. (Photo | LS TV screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said India needs to make structural reforms to achieve USD5 trillion economy in the next few years.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said the Indian economy, which stood at USD1.85 trillion five years back, has reached USD 2.7 trillion now and is within the capacity to reach USD 5 trillion in the next few years.

She said the interim budget focused on a 10-point vision to boost the economy. In the current year, India's economy will grow to become USD3 trillion economies, sixth largest in the world. "We need to invest in infrastructure, digital economy and job creation in small and medium enterprises," Sitharaman said.

She said that in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), India has become the third largest economy in the world after the US and China.

The minister emphasised the need for structural reforms for achieving a USD5 trillion economy.

Nirmala Sitharaman $5 trillion economy Budget 2019
Comments

