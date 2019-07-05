Home Business

Sensex reclaims 40,000 mark, Nifty closer to 12,000 ahead of Budget 

Experts feel that response from the market would depend to a large extent on the measures to enhance agrarian employment and productivity.

Published: 05th July 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex Friday reclaimed the 40,000-mark and the NSE Nifty inched closer to 12,000-level ahead of the Union Budget presentation. The 30-share index was trading 114.67 points or 0.29 per cent, higher at 40,022.73 at 0930 hours.

Similarly, the broader Nifty was quoting 31.85 points, or 0.27 per cent, up at 11,978.60. "The market is eagerly looking forward to the budget proposals, especially for those things that matter for speedy recovery or revival in growth and employment," said K Joseph Thomas - Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Response from the market would depend to a large extent on the measures to enhance agrarian employment and productivity, and thereby demand, he said, adding that the fiscal deficit level and the glide path are also important as the markets have a dislike for major deviation from the direction set.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included IndusInd Bank, L&T, HUL, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto and RIL, rising up to 1.14 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, NTPC, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Bharti Airtel and TCS were among the losers, shedding up to 1.82 per cent.

In the previous session, the BSE gauge settled 68.81 points or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908. 06, while the Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 28.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 58.59 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 16 paise to 68.66 against the US dollar. Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were rangebound in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.05 per cent lower at 63.27 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp