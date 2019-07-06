BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR: High definition

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

According to BMW, the all-new 2019 BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR doesn’t just set new benchmarks, it defines them. The bike that is available in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), is faster, high on tech, lighter and more aggressive than before.

Design theory

The superbike has a sharp design, sleek and extremely sporty. The smart LED headlights lend the bike an aggressive look. The slim rear points towards the bike’s handling prowess, and a sculpted fuel tank completes the package.

Power performer

Powering the machine is a 4-cylinder in-line engine. It is four kilograms lighter and more compact than its predecessor, which has led to improved riding. The engine puts out a whopping 207 hp at 13,500 rpm.

Ride clean

The motorbike has a new Flex Frame, which means a leaner fuel tank and seating area which has improved support and knee grip. The two-wheeler also flaunts a newly developed suspension system and you also get four riding modes which include Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. Buyers can also opt for Riding Mode Pro as an option that gives you three more riding modes. These allow you to tweak engine throttle response, traction control, wheelie control, and ABS Pro and Launch Control for those perfect starts!

Our Verdict

The BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR is the ultimate superbike and is one of the hottest currently available in our market. If you want style, pedigree and outright rocket-like performance, look no further than the S 1000 RR. The bike is priced at Rs 18.50 lakh, Rs 20.95 lakh and Rs 22.95 lakh for the other variants.

MotorScribes (A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)