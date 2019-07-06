Budget 2019: Allocation for judiciary reduced

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the Economic Survey laid stress on strengthening the justice delivery system in the country but the Union Budget 2019 allocation for the law and justice department has been reduced drastically compared with the last financial year.

In 2018-19, the budget allocated for the law and justice department was Rs 4,386.33 crore but the allocation for 2019-20 shows a major reduction at Rs 3,055.11 crore.

The ministry also oversees Election Commission and since the elections are over, the major part of the reduction is because of that. A major part of the budget accounted for by the money allocated for the purchase of EVMs in the previous fiscal (Rs 1,760.77 crore), while the allocation stands at just Rs 25.01 crore this year. The schemes which come under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms have been allocated at Rs 292.26 crore, which is a sharp dip from the Rs 497 crore allocated in 2018-19.

However, the budget for infrastructure facilities for the judiciary has increased from Rs 630 crore to Rs 720 crore now. There is a marginal increase in the allocation for the Supreme Court from Rs 251.06 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 269.46 crore in 2019-20. Also, the allocation of budget for National Judicial Academy, the National Legal Services Authority and the Indian Law Institute has been increased from Rs 95.15 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 154 crore in 2019-20.

