Home Business

Budget 2019: Export community needs a bigger boost

Sitharaman’s budget proposals for the current fiscal could have done well to resonate with at least some of the challenges faced by exporters. 

Published: 06th July 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

export

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Over the past several years, India has been facing headwinds in its process of integrating with the global economy. It has now become evident that Indian firms are finding it difficult to compete both in the global and domestic markets. The stark reality is that Indian exports have not performed satisfactorily. Export values have not been able to cope with the rising tide of imports, thus expanding the trade imbalance; and this has, in turn, put pressure on the current account deficit (CAD).

These enterprises must become competitive so that the CAD does not become a binding constraint. Under these circumstances, Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget proposals evoked interest for two reasons: one, its ability to address some short-term concerns of trade and industry, and two, the roadmap that NDA 2.0 would be laying down that would enable Indian firms to quickly reverse the prevailing situation.

Over the past couple of years, the Modi government has been using tariff protection for safeguarding the interests of domestic manufacturing. The then finance minister Arun Jaitley had declared his intention of using tariffs for incentivising manufacturing in critical areas like mobile phones by limiting the extent of import competition.

Follow HIGHLIGHTS from Budget 2019 presentation here

Jaitley’s steps are necessary, but not sufficient for ensuring that India is able to strengthen its manufacturing sector not just for increasing domestic value addition, but to also provide fillip to sagging exports. Without such a strategy, India would be forced to opt out of the global and regional integration projects, including the much talked about RCEP.

DR BISHWAJIT DHAR Professor,
Centre for Economic Studies and
Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Exports must be in government’s focus for at least three other reasons. One, exporters seem to be still struggling on account of refunds that have increased their transactions cost in a market where margins are tight. Two, export subsidies have become passé as the WTO rules do not allow any middle-income country to provide these subsidies. Moreover, the US has ensured that India discontinues export subsidies in a haste, by initiating a dispute in the WTO.

And finally, India’s biggest export destination, the US, has become less attractive after President Trump removed India from the list of developing countries that enjoy preferential market access in the world’s largest economy. Sitharaman’s budget proposals for the current fiscal could have done well to resonate with at least some of these challenges faced by exporters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
exports Union Budget Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp