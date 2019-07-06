Budget misses attention on export industry at large: TPCI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Budget has missed the opportunity to focus on steps to boost exports which are already reeling under the global headwinds and witnessing a flattened growth, exporters' bodies said Saturday.

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Chairman Mohit Singla said the industry book order suggests that exports in June will slip into negative terrain.

He said that the liquidity crunch faced by the export industry has not been addressed adequately in the Budget.

"The exports sector is already reeling under the global headwinds and the growth has already flattened," Singla said.

He, however, said that the government's move to support private entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector will promote the growth of the sector.

ALSO READ: Budget clean break from past, sets out agenda for Modi 2.0 government, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Exports in May grew by only 3.93 per cent and 0.64 per cent in April this fiscal.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the government should look into extending the reduction in corporate tax to all companies irrespective of turnover so as to attract overseas investment.

"The Budget has addressed some of the basic challenges faced by manufacturing as well as exports including flow of credit, infrastructure bottlenecks, labour laws, skilling," FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2019 will facilitate steel industry growth

Commenting on the Budget, Rajasthan-based research and advocacy organisation CUTS International said if the government is serious about attracting investment, it will need to do much more than just focusing on moving up on the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

"Cutting red tape, ensuring policy consistency and predictability, bureaucratic reforms, and time-bound dispute resolution will be pre-requisites," Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS International said.