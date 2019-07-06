Home Business

Budget misses attention on export industry at large: TPCI

TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said the industry book order suggests that exports in June will slip into negative terrain.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Budget has missed the opportunity to focus on steps to boost exports which are already reeling under the global headwinds and witnessing a flattened growth, exporters' bodies said Saturday.

Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Chairman Mohit Singla said the industry book order suggests that exports in June will slip into negative terrain.

He said that the liquidity crunch faced by the export industry has not been addressed adequately in the Budget.

"The exports sector is already reeling under the global headwinds and the growth has already flattened," Singla said.

He, however, said that the government's move to support private entrepreneurs in the agriculture sector will promote the growth of the sector.

ALSO READ: Budget clean break from past, sets out agenda for Modi 2.0 government, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

Exports in May grew by only 3.93 per cent and 0.64 per cent in April this fiscal.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said the government should look into extending the reduction in corporate tax to all companies irrespective of turnover so as to attract overseas investment.

"The Budget has addressed some of the basic challenges faced by manufacturing as well as exports including flow of credit, infrastructure bottlenecks, labour laws, skilling," FIEO President Sharad Kumar Saraf said.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2019 will facilitate steel industry growth

Commenting on the Budget, Rajasthan-based research and advocacy organisation CUTS International said if the government is serious about attracting investment, it will need to do much more than just focusing on moving up on the Ease of Doing Business rankings.

"Cutting red tape, ensuring policy consistency and predictability, bureaucratic reforms, and time-bound dispute resolution will be pre-requisites," Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS International said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TPCI Union Budget 2019 Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp