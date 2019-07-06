Focus on electric vehicles in Budget 2019 is inspiring

By IANS

The government's focus on electric mobility and electric vehicles (EV) in Budget 2019 is inspiring. Lower GST rate, interest subvention for EV loans and the commitment of Rs 10,000 crore towards FAME 2 are encouraging.

This further reinforces Ola's mission to build electric mobility for India and the world and contribute toward making our nation, the global hub for innovation in this space.

The various start-up-friendly initiatives announced as part of the Budget are important for this fast-growing ecosystem and will encourage India's youth to create value, wealth and livelihood opportunities for millions.

The thrust on digital payments will further accelerate the nation towards a transparent and cashless economy.

(The writer Bhavish Aggarwal is co-founder and CEO of Ola. The views expressed are personal)