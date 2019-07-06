Home Business

Hike in gold import duty to force businesses to shift to neighbouring countries: GJEPC

According to industry experts, the decision could lead to increase in smuggling of the yellow metal in the country.

Published: 06th July 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The gems and jewellery exporters Saturday expressed disappointment over significant increase in the import duty on gold and other precious metals saying the move would result in shifting of businesses to neighbouring countries.

Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Chairman Pramod Agrawal said: "We as an industry is greatly disappointed with the increase of import duty on precious metal, gold and silver".

He said that the sector is already going through very tough times with decline in exports and job losses.

According to industry experts, the decision could lead to increase in smuggling of the yellow metal in the country.

In the Budget 2019-20, the government proposed to raise the import duty on gold and other precious metals from 10 per cent at present to 12.5 per cent.

ALSO READ: Modi 2.0 budget skips some important economic issues

Agrawal said they had in fact urged the government to cut he import duty as it is an important raw material for the sector.

The government's move "will result in growth of business in neighbouring countries as the foreign tourists will stop buying jewellery from here and processing of larger diamonds will shift to competing countries like China, Vietnam," he said in a statement.

He added that exporters would again urge the government to review the decision.

World Gold Council India Managing Director Somasundaram PR has said the import duty hike will negatively impact India's gold industry and will impede efforts to make gold as an asset class, particularly when gold prices are already rising globally.

ALSO READ: How will Budget 2019 help the aam aadmi?

India is one of the largest gold importers in the world and the imports mainly take care of demand from the jewellery sector.

Gems and jewellery exports declined 5.32 per cent to USD 30.96 billion in 2018-19.

The country's gold imports dipped about 3 per cent in value terms to USD 32.8 billion during 2018-19. Dip in the imports expected to keep a lid on the current account deficit.

Total imports of the precious metal in 2017-18 had stood at USD 33.7 billion as against USD 27.5 billion in 2016 -17 and USD 31.8 billion in 2015-16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold import duty GJEPC
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp