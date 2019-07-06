Home Business

Nirmala Sitharaman plays it safe with budget

In summary, the Budget proposals are well balanced, that focus on bringing incremental improvements in the tax provisions.

Published: 06th July 2019 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Budget

People watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget 2019-20 on TV sets at a showroom in Kolkata Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The Union Budget 2019-20 presented in the Parliament on 5 July, was preceded a day earlier with the tabling of the Economic Survey which articulated the vision to transform India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. This requires continuing growth of 8 per cent contingent on the ‘virtuous cycle’ of savings, investments and exports.

Specific to taxes, the Survey notes that direct tax collections in FY 2018-19 grew by 13.4 per cent owing to improved performance of corporate tax. The direct tax to GDP ratio in FY 2018-19 also improved by 0.1 per cent. Against this backdrop, the tax proposals of the Union Budget 2019 mostly help, contain a couple of hurts and, as always, there are a few misses. 

Gokul Chaudhri, Partner, Deloitte India

Corporate tax rate of 25 per cent is now extended to companies with annual turnover of Rs 4,000 million, up from Rs 2,500 million. Investment-linked incentives have been announced for mega manufacturing plants in sunrise and advance technology areas, and purchase of EVs have been incentivised. Tax benefits to select players and activities in the financial sector have also been proposed. 

To resolve the “angel tax” issue, a mechanism is being proposed wherein an e-verification system would be put in place to establish the identity of investors and source of funds. In case of pending assessments, the assessing officer would have to take prior approval of his supervisory officer to make any inquiry or verification.

ALSO READ: How will Budget 2019 help the aam aadmi?

Exemption from angel tax provisions has been extended in case a start-up raises funds from a Category II AIF. This was earlier restricted only to venture capital funds. Provisions relating to carry forward and set-off of tax losses by start-ups have been rationalised. This is particularly important given that most start-ups incur losses in the initial years of operations. 

Given the financial stress faced by NBFCs, the Budget proposes that (similar to scheduled banks and public financial institutions) interest income in relation to certain categories of bad debts received by NBFCs would be liable to tax on receipt or credit to income statement, whichever is earlier. It is also proposed that distressed companies facing insolvency be allowed to reduce aggregate amount of unabsorbed depreciation and loss brought forward while calculating book profits for levy of minimum alternate tax.

In summary, the Budget proposals are well balanced, that focus on bringing incremental improvements in the tax provisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2019 Union Budget angel tax
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp