Nirmala Sitharaman plays it safe with budget

The Union Budget 2019-20 presented in the Parliament on 5 July, was preceded a day earlier with the tabling of the Economic Survey which articulated the vision to transform India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. This requires continuing growth of 8 per cent contingent on the ‘virtuous cycle’ of savings, investments and exports.

Specific to taxes, the Survey notes that direct tax collections in FY 2018-19 grew by 13.4 per cent owing to improved performance of corporate tax. The direct tax to GDP ratio in FY 2018-19 also improved by 0.1 per cent. Against this backdrop, the tax proposals of the Union Budget 2019 mostly help, contain a couple of hurts and, as always, there are a few misses.

Gokul Chaudhri, Partner, Deloitte India

Corporate tax rate of 25 per cent is now extended to companies with annual turnover of Rs 4,000 million, up from Rs 2,500 million. Investment-linked incentives have been announced for mega manufacturing plants in sunrise and advance technology areas, and purchase of EVs have been incentivised. Tax benefits to select players and activities in the financial sector have also been proposed.

To resolve the “angel tax” issue, a mechanism is being proposed wherein an e-verification system would be put in place to establish the identity of investors and source of funds. In case of pending assessments, the assessing officer would have to take prior approval of his supervisory officer to make any inquiry or verification.

Exemption from angel tax provisions has been extended in case a start-up raises funds from a Category II AIF. This was earlier restricted only to venture capital funds. Provisions relating to carry forward and set-off of tax losses by start-ups have been rationalised. This is particularly important given that most start-ups incur losses in the initial years of operations.

Given the financial stress faced by NBFCs, the Budget proposes that (similar to scheduled banks and public financial institutions) interest income in relation to certain categories of bad debts received by NBFCs would be liable to tax on receipt or credit to income statement, whichever is earlier. It is also proposed that distressed companies facing insolvency be allowed to reduce aggregate amount of unabsorbed depreciation and loss brought forward while calculating book profits for levy of minimum alternate tax.

In summary, the Budget proposals are well balanced, that focus on bringing incremental improvements in the tax provisions.