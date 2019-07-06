Home Business

Tea industry seeks exemption of TDS on cash withdrawal

ITA in a statement said that there are inadequate banking facilities in the tea growing areas for which the workers are largely paid in cash.

Published: 06th July 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tea

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The tea industry, under the aegis of Indian Tea Association (ITA), has urged the Finance ministry for exemption from imposition of two per cent TDS on cash withdrawals exceeding Rs one crore from banks in a year as proposed in the budget for 2019-20.

ITA in a statement said that there are inadequate banking facilities in the tea growing areas for which the workers are largely paid in cash.

The tea body said that the imposition of two per cent TDS would compromise with the liquidity position of the tea estates.

ITA said that the Finance minister announced that the multiple labour laws would be streamlined in a set of four Labour Codes.

The tea body said that the wages paid to the tea garden workers were both in cash and in kind.

"The Code on wages has proposed a national minimum wage. It is urged that due recognition be given to the wages paid in kind to the workers by the management", it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tea industry Indian Tea Association
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp