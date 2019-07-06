Home Business

Union Budget 2019: Duty tweaks to boost local companies

The removal of basic customs duty on capital goods for manufacturing of parts and components will reduce capital cost by seven per cent and improve competitiveness.

Published: 06th July 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha at Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a boost to the ‘Make in India’ mission, the government has proposed reducing duties on certain raw materials and capital goods, and increasing customs duty on a series of products in order to provide the domestic industry a level playing field.

In her maiden speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed increasing custom duty on CCTV camera, IP camera, digital video recorder and network video recorder to 20 per cent from 15 per cent. She also proposed hiking basic customs duty on optical fibres, optical fibre bundles and cables to 15 per cent from 10 per cent. On the other hand, the government waived import duty on capital goods, electronic goods such as camera module and mobile phone charger, lithium-ion cell, display module, set-top box, cathode ray tubes (picture tube), CD, DVD, colour television, plasma display etc to further promote domestic manufacturing.

"On the Customs side my proposals are driven with the objectives of securing our borders, achieving higher domestic value addition through make in India, reducing import dependence, " said the finance minister.

ALSO READ: How will Budget 2019 help the aam aadmi?

According to India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) chairman Pankaj Mohindroo,the removal of basic customs duty on capital goods for manufacturing of parts and components will reduce capital cost by seven per cent and improve competitiveness. “Such steps will also lead towards making India the most competitive nation in mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem and will eventually reduce the cost for consumers."

“Reduction in customs duty on lithium-ion cells would help local component manufacturers in scaling up the production thereby further reducing the overall upfront cost of electric vehicles in India,” noted Naveen Munjal, Managing Director of Hero Electric.

Furthermore, to encourage domestic publishing and printing industry, a five per cent customs duty has been imposed on imported books. It has also proposed hiking customs duty on the indoor and outdoor unit of split system air conditioner to 20 per cent from the present 10 per cent to promote domestic manufacturing. However, import of defence equipment that India does not make has been exempted from customs duty.

While outdoor units have by and large been indigenised, indoor units are yet to achieve the same degree of localisation, which will now be boosted," CEAMA president Kamal Nandi said. The prices of split AC, however, are likely to increase around eight per cent, as the government has proposed to double customs duty on the indoor and outdoor unit. 

The government also revived its efforts to attract high-tech companies for setting up manufacturing units in India in areas like electronic chip manufacturing, laptop etc with a promise of direct and indirect tax incentives. "Government will launch a scheme to invite global companies through transparent bidding to set up mega manufacturing plants in sunrise and advanced technology areas such as semiconductor fabrication," Sitharaman said, adding that the government will strive to achieve the "cherished goals" of self reliance thereby giving further boost to Indian industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2019 Make in India Union budget Nirmala Sitharaman
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp