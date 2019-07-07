Home Business

Indian sky opens more to foreign funds as Modi government looking to increase FDI limit

Under the automatic route, where permissions need not be sought for investment, FDI in scheduled airlines and regional air transport services is limited to 49 per cent.

Published: 07th July 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union government will look at increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in airlines, a move that was earlier bitterly resisted by many Indian carriers including the now-defunct Jet Airways.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a select interaction with the media, said that the government “can think of a bit more than 49 per cent” FDI in civil aviation. However, she indicated that this would be a decision taken together with her colleagues.

On Friday, presenting the budget, the minister had said that “the government will examine suggestions of further opening up of FDI in aviation, media and insurance sectors in consultation with all stakeholders.”

Currently though, FDI of up to 100 per cent is allowed in airlines; this is subject to government approval on a case-to-case basis. Under the automatic route, where permissions need not be sought for investment, FDI in scheduled airlines and regional air transport services is limited to 49 per cent.

For long, many Indian airlines resisted opening up of the sector to FDI, stalling many plans for foreign carriers to fly into India with or without Indian partners, including an early Tata proposal in the 1990s.

However, if the proposal to raise FDI cap goes through, it might help sell not only Air India and the rump portion of Jet Airways, but also other Indian airlines that have been going through a rough patch.

Earlier too, many foreign airlines had shown interest in entering the Indian market by setting up a subsidiary, but have been deterred by local rules.

Sitharaman is also looking at India entering aircraft financing and leasing activities from Indian shores.

Till now, India’s airlines have for long rented aircraft from abroad, paying hard dollars in rentals that with every currency fluctuation added to their financial woes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp