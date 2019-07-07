PrimaVU to track viewership of premium users

By Express News Service

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India this week announced the launch of a new product — PrimaVU — aimed at measuring viewership from premium homes. Through this, BARC India has also introduced the industry first concept of ‘Viewing Minutes’ which is basically sum of all individuals watching an event basis the time spent by them. PrimaVU is also a separate product and not part of the currency panel measurement, the company said.

According to the BARC, this is a product that caters to audience measurement demand exclusively for premium homes. “This product will not only help observe if the viewership patterns of premium homes are different from that of other homes but also provide in-depth insights into this unexplored world. The industry has been very patient and valuable with their suggestions for this product. It will allow the industry to qualify the untapped upmarket audience segment better and get a stronger fix on affluent viewers.” said BARC India CEO, Partho Dasgupta.

The PrimaVU universe consists of the top 3% of the socio-economic strata in six megacities. A household is defined as a premium home when it meets the following criteria set by the industry: they need to qualify as a NCCS A1 home, they must own a home with minimum three rooms as well as a kitchen, centralized AC or AC in 2 rooms, etc.