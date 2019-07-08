Home Business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman-RBI meet on Budget briefing to discuss dividend, overseas bond, NBFCs

The Budget has opened the lending doors open for NBFCs again by the banks and  will stress on that to make RBI more alert on the monitoring responsibility.

Published: 08th July 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will brief the RBI's central board on Monday on Budget measures and sources said the upcoming sovereign bonds, NBFC issues and RBI dividend will figure in the discussion at the Central Board meeting.

Though the meeting is taking place under the customary Budget brieing, the discussion will take place on the Government's intent to raise debt overseas in foreign currency. The debt will be anchored by RBI and the groundwork preparation will also be done with consultation with the Central Bank on size, timing and market of the proposed float.

The RBI gives the dividend to government in August usually.

The government, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, is targetting second half (September-March) to raise this still to-be-decided amount.

ALSO READ: Government duty bound to achieve fiscal deficit of 3 per cent as per law: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar, and Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu will also attend it.

The Finance Minister and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meeting will also discuss the NBFC crisis which Sitharaman said had bottomed out but was not over yet and her ministry along with the RBI will continue to monitor the situation not to let it aggravate.

The Budget has opened the lending doors open for NBFCs again by the banks and Sitharaman will stress on that to make RBI more alert on the monitoring responsibility.

It announced further opening up of aviation, insurance and media sectors to foreign investment while giving a lifeline to the struggling shadow banks (NBFCs) to boost investment and lending in the economy to the crucial housing finance and auto sectors, key growth indices of the economy.

ALSO READ: Government to control PSU's even after divestment, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Budget has proposed measures to improve NBFCs access to funding by providing a limited backstop for the purchase of their assets. The government will provide a partial guarantee to state banks for the acquisition of up to Rs 1 lakh crore of highly-rated assets from non-bank finance companies.

On Saturday, Sitharaman said: "The assessment and inputs that are coming about NBFCs since it is caused by various factors like liquidity, governance or insolvency, largely it (NBFC Crisis) reached a peak in terms of challenges that they are facing, the problem probably is not over yet but it can only plateau rather than worsen even if you want to put it worsely. The deteriorating situation is reached its bottom now its bottomed out."

The RBI has been made regulator of housing finance firms as well, replacing the National Housing Bank.

On surplus transfer from the RBI, the Budget has earmarked Rs 90,000 crore as dividend from the central bank in the current fiscal.

The discussion will be on the tranches in which this amount would be transferred, said the sources. This will be 32 per cent higher from the previous fiscal, when the central bank paid Rs 68,000 crore to the government, including Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend.

ALSO READ: FM peps up consumption to kick-start growth

This was the highest receipt from the Reserve Bank in a single financial year, exceeding the Rs 65,896 crore received in 2015-16 and Rs 40,659 crore in 2017-18.

The Reserve Bank follows July-June financial year and usually distributes the dividend in August after annual accounts are finalised.

The government has lowered the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent of the GDP as it is expecting net additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore over the interim Budget estimates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman RBI Union Budget 2019 Budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp