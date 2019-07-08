Fortis Healthcare ​gets shareholder nod to sell stake in Medical and Surgical Centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fortis Healthcare Monday said it has received shareholders' nod for offloading its stake in Medical and Surgical Centre Ltd.

Medical and Surgical Centre is an indirect associate company held through Fortis Healthcare's wholly-owned subsidiary Fortis Healthcare International, as per a BSE filing.

The special resolution was passed by 99.99 per cent of the valid votes polled, it added.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare were trading at Rs 130.05 per scrip on BSE, down 2 per cent from the previous close.