Home Business

Punjab National Bank shares fall by 10 per cent after BPSL fraud case

The bank informed that the case is at NCLT which is in advance stage.

Published: 08th July 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Two days after the Punjab National Bank (PNB) said that it had been defrauded by Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. (BPSL) to the tune of Rs 3,805.15 crore, its scrip fell by over 10 per cent on Monday.

At 10.43 a.m., PNB shares were trading at 73.95 apiece, down 9.54 per cent before hitting an intra-day low of 73.15 a share. The state-run bank on Saturday informed the exchanges that it has been defrauded by BPSL to the tune of Rs 3,805.15 crore.

"On the basis of Forensic Audit Investigation findings and CBI filing FIR, on suo moto basis, against the Company and its Directors, alleging diversion of funds from the banking system, a fraud of Rs 3805.15 core is being reported by Bank to RBI," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Adding that in the accounts of the company (BPSL), the bank had already made provisions amounting to Rs 1,932.47 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms. PNB added that BPSL has misappropriated bank funds, manipulated books of accounts to raise funds from consortium lender banks.

On the present status, the bank informed that the case is at NCLT which is in advance stage. This case comes nearly a year after the bank was hit by one of the biggest fraud in the banking history when the diamantaire Nirav Modi defrauded the bank which cost India's second largest state-run bank a massive Rs 14,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd PNB BPSL scam Punjab National Bank PNB share price
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp