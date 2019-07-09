Home Business

Centre taps urban local bodies to ensure efficiency in water use

The Jal Shakti ministry has identified at least 255 districts and 1,597 blocks across the country as water stressed, as have 756 ULBs.

Published: 09th July 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Water starved residents of Chennai collect as much drinking water as possible from a government-run Metro Water filling station in the city. ( Photo | EPS)

Water starved residents of Chennai collect as much drinking water as possible from a government-run Metro Water filling station in the city. ( Photo | EPS)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

With a water crisis looming large over India’s major cities, the government has decided to rope in urban local bodies (ULBs) to ensure the efficient usage of water, recharging of groundwater and monitoring of water body pollution.

According to officials, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the newly formed Ministry of Jal Shakti to work in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to ensure water security, in line with the target set by the Centre to provide tap water to all households within the next five years.

“The ministry has been asked to rope in ULBs to promote efficient water usage. This will involve ensuring rainwater harvesting in residential areas, reviving ponds, lakes and other water bodies, and monitor water pollution. Further, it will also keep a check on where the waste is being disposed in water bodies,” a senior official from MOHUA told this publication.

ALSO READ: Gajendra Singh Sekhawat pricks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over Jal Shakti project posters

The ministry has also asked all ULBs to set up a cell for effective monitoring of rainwater harvesting and revival of at least one water body in their respective areas.

To implement this, the MoHUA has already issued ‘Guidelines for Urban Water Conservation’, saying that the ‘Rainwater Harvesting Cell’ of all municipal corporations will monitor groundwater extraction and aquifer recharge in urban areas.

According to these guidelines, ULBs will make sure all buildings that were granted permissions must incorporate RWH (rainwater harvesting) structures as per building bye-laws.

The same should be checked before issuing them Occupancy-cum-Completion Certificates.

“ULBs should constitute a Rainwater Harvesting Cell which will be responsible for the effective monitoring of rainwater harvesting in the city,” as per the guidelines that were issued as a part of the first phase of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ started on July 1 and will continue till September 15 this year.

The second phase will start from October 1 and end on November 30, 2019.

ALSO READ: Jal Shakti minister faces backlash in Rajasthan for saying water crisis 'is not as bad as it is shown by media'

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has also pitched for rainwater conservation in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, noting that there was a pressing need to make this a mass movement along the lines of the cleanliness drive.

The new water conservation guidelines also point out that the concretisation of urban public spaces like footpaths and walkways in parks, has had an adverse effect on natural water percolation.

“Concretisation increases surface run-off and restricts natural percolation of water contributing to urban flooding. ULBs should undertake de-concretizing of pavements,” it said.

The Jal Shakti ministry has identified at least 255 districts and 1,597 blocks across the country as water stressed, as have 756 ULBs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India India water crisis Jal Shakti Abhiyan Jal Shakti ministry
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp