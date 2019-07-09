Home Business

Online restaurant aggregators must create a Netflix for food: Uber Eats Senior Director Stephen Chau

Making food orders more personalised is part of the idea behind why consumers wish their food orders to be treated with a human touch.

Published: 09th July 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Online food delivering platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats.

Online food delivering platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats.

By IANS

HONG KONG: As online food delivering platforms gain popularity and virtual kitchens set new goals, consumers globally want personalised experiences and to connect emotionally with the brands, a top Uber Eats executive stressed here on Tuesday.

Addressing the APAC 'Future of Food Summit' here, Nikki Neuburger who is Global Marketing Head at Uber Eats, said people are making food orders more interactive with comments and feedback.

"To transform the moments of tension into moments of meaningful connections, people want to be more involved. They seek information like who has prepared the food, who is delivering it and who is reviewing it," Neuburger told the gathering.

Making food orders more personalised is part of the idea behind why consumers wish their food orders to be treated with a human touch.

ALSO READ: Zomato acquires food donation start-up Feeding India

In order to cater to their demands, brands like Uber Eats are implementing technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data analytics and Augmented Reality (AR) in their apps and services.

"The future of online food services is similar to that of hiring a private chef -- to know a detailed personal understanding of an individual's food choices based on their order history," said Stephen Chau, Senior Director and Global Head of product, Uber Eats.

According to Chau, the time has come for the online restaurant aggregators to create more customised and personalised services for users -- like Netflix for food.

According to experts, data-driven food is taking over the world with technologies like AI undertaking the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of food -- from nutrition to agriculture.

Hosted by Uber Eats, the two-day "APAC Future of Food" summit is aimed at finding the balance between technology and human hospitality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Chau Uber Eats Online restaurant aggregators Netflix
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp