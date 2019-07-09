Home Business

Sensex ends marginally higher; TCS falls 2 per cent

After swinging 378 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 10.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,730.82.

During the day, the index hit a low of 11,461.00 and a high of 11,582.55. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark BSE Sensex ended marginally higher after a volatile trade on Tuesday, snapping its two-day falling streak on the back of gains in index heavyweights RIL, L&T and Bajaj Finance.

The index hit an intra-day low of 38,435.87 and a high of 38,814.23.

The broader NSE Nifty, on the other hand, ended 2.70 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 11,555.90 in its third straight day of losses.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and Bharti Airtel, ending up to 5.60 per cent higher.

TCS was the biggest loser in the index, dropping 2.05 per cent, ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Yes Bank, ITC, HCL Tech, Maruti, Asian Paints, HDFC duo and Kotak Bank too fell up to 1.88 per cent.

According to traders, gains in energy, oil & gas and healthcare stocks led to the rebound in the domestic market.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi ended lower, while Nikkei settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were also trading lower in their respective early sessions. On the currency front, the Indian rupee rebounded to trade flat at 68.64 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.39 per cent higher at 64.36 per barrel.

 

