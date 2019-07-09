Home Business

Tata Consultancy Services Q1 net profit up 10.8 pc at Rs 8,131 crore

It had posted a net profit of Rs 7,340 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Published: 09th July 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Tuesday reported 10.8 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,131 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 7,340 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Revenue of the Mumbai-based firm grew 11.4 per cent to Rs 38,172 crore in the June 2019 quarter, compared to Rs 34,261 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19, it added.

"We have had a steady start to the new fiscal year. We see customers continuing to spend on their growth and transformation initiatives, and that is showing in our strong order book and deal pipeline this quarter," TCS CEO and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Digital revenue accounted for 32.2 per cent of the topline, growing 42.1 per cent in the said quarter over the previous year.

The company had a net employee addition of 12,356 employees - its highest in five years, taking the total headcount to 4,36,641 people.

"... our margins this quarter fully reflect the annual increments that we effected across the board in April. Sustained rigour in operations helped deliver strong cash conversion and EPS expansion," TCS chief financial officer V Ramakrishnan said.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was at Rs 21.67, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the June quarter.

Shares of TCS ended at Rs 2,131.45 apiece on the BSE, over 2 per cent lower from its previous close.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Tata Consultancy Services TCS profit
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp