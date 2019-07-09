Zee Media Managing Director Ashok Venkatramani resigns 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Zee Media Corporation Ltd Tuesday said its Managing Director Ashok Venkatramani has resigned from the company.

Venkatramani's resgination will be effective from July 9, 2019.

"Ashok Venkatramani has decided to pursue interest outside the company and has accordingly resigned as Managing Director of the company with effect from close of business on July 9, 2019," said Zee Media in a regulatory filing.

Venkatramani, an almunus of IIM Ahmedabad and Harvard Business School, has over three decades of experience in sales and marketing.

Zee Media's news channel network comprises 14 television channels including four national news channels -- Zee News, Zee Hindustan, Zee Business and Zee Salaam --and one global channel, WION.