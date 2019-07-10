Home Business

Over 3,133 crore digital transactions registered in FY19, says  IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital transactions registered were 3,133.58 crore.

Published: 10th July 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Digital business

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital transactions in the country surpassed the target set by the government, clocking a total volume of 3,133.

58 crore in 2018-19 and is showing a positive trend for the current financial year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

"FY data for 2018-19 shows that the government surpassed the target set for digital payments and data for 2019-20 also shows a positive trend," Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He added that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital transactions registered were 3,133.58 crore.

The minister said 313.05 crore digital transactions were registered till April 30, 2019, and the government has set a target of over 4,000 crore digital transactions in the ongoing financial year.

Prasad said the Reserve Bank of India has undertaken an exercise of benchmarking India's payment systems vis-à-vis those in comparable Asian economies and BRICS nations.

The analysis was attempted under 41 indicators covering 21 broad areas including regulation, oversight, payment systems, government payments, customer protection and grievance redressal, among others.

"The study found that India has a strong regulatory system and robust large value and retail payment systems which have contributed to the rapid growth in the volume of transactions in these payment systems," he said.

There has been substantial growth in e-payments by the government and also in digital infrastructure in terms of mobile networks, Prasad added.

The minister said there has been a significant increase in the use of digital payments in the country since demonetisation.

Total digital transactions grew 104.38 per cent from 1,013 crore (FY17) to 2,070.39 crore (FY18), and by another 51.35 per cent to 3,133.58 crore in FY19, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
digital transactions Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp