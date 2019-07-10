Home Business

Sorry, Modiji, tax breaks alone won't make India an investment hub

Attracting foreign investment is key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Make-in-India programme, which is aimed at creating jobs and reducing unemployment.

Published: 10th July 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Bloomberg

India wants to attract “mega investments” in manufacturing with tax incentives, but it will need more than that to compete with Southeast Asian peers who are gaining from a shift in global supply chains.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined plans in her budget last week to offer income and indirect tax breaks to global technology companies to set up factories in India to make everything from semiconductors to solar panels. The government also wants to organize a global summit to attract investors.

As Asia’s third-largest economy, India lags behind Southeast Asian peers when it comes to winning over investors. Foreign direct investment into India was 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product in 2017, according to the World Bank, compared with 3 per cent in Malaysia and 6.3 per cent in Vietnam.

Part of the reason is that it’s harder to open and run a business in India than in Southeast Asia, according to the World Bank’s ease of doing business index. For example in Vietnam, which has an economy a 10th the size of India’s, it’s easier to start a business, register a property and enforce a contract, according to the index.

India is missing out on global value chains because of its inadequate transport infrastructure, land and labour regulations and tax structure, said Pravin Krishna, a professor of International Economics and Business at Johns Hopkins University in Washington. “Tax incentives may indeed help a bit. The problem of improving the investment climate is a much larger one,” he said before the budget.

Vietnam has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the US-China trade war as businesses look to shift operations to bypass higher tariffs.

India wants to now offer incentives similar to Vietnam to gain from supply chain disruptions, with the government identifying industries including lithium battery technology, electric vehicles and consumer electronics for tax breaks.

Attracting foreign investment is key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship Make-in-India program, which is aimed at creating jobs and reducing unemployment. India has set a target of increasing the share of manufacturing in the economy to 25 per cent by 2020 from about 15 per cent at present. It also plans to invest USD 1.4 trillion in infrastructure by 2024.

So far, Modi has struggled to ease archaic land and labour laws that make it difficult for companies to start and expand. The government is now proposing to combine multiple labour laws into four broad codes with the aim to reduce disputes, Sitharaman said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Union Budget 2019 2019 union budget Nirmala Sitharaman India FDI investment
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp