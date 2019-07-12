Home Business

Finance Ministry plans to list three public sector firms on markets by October

National Seeds Corporation, Telecom Consultants India Limited and FAGMIL are the three PSUs that will make the IPOs.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Continuing with its ambitious divestment plans, the government is planning to list three public sector units (PSU) in the markets by the end of October. The three PSUs that will make Initial Public Offerings (IPO) are National Seeds Corporation, Telecom Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Limited (FAGMIL). 

“As indicated by the government, we are planning to come up with the IPO of three PSUs, to start with, by the end of October this year. This will include National Seeds Corp, TCIL and FAGMIL. We are expecting to raise Rs 300 crore to Rs 500 crore from these. We will appoint a consultant for the same in August,” a senior official from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said.

National Seeds Corporation is a miniratna company wholly owned by the Government of India under the aegis of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. TCIL, a prime engineering and consultancy company, is a wholly owned GoI PSU under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). FAGMIL, meanwhile, was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 as a PSU in 2003 after being hived off the Jodhpur Mining Organisation of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd.

The official, however, said that the IPO of WAPCOS, a miniratna under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, is likely to be delayed due to some legal hassles. The government has also completed two IPOs of Mazagon Docks and MSTC. In last two years, divestment proceeds from DIPAM have comprised a significant part of non-tax revenue for the Centre. A higher receipt from disinvestment is crucial since the indirect tax collection target has remained below expectations, due to lower than expected GST collections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telecom Consultants India Limited PSU IPOs Public Sector Undertakings National Seeds Corp FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals India Limited Finance Ministry PSU disinvestment
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp