Honda rolls out new diesel variant of sub-compact WR-V priced at Rs 9.95 lakhs

By Express News Service

Honda Cars India on Thursday launched a new diesel trim for its subcompact crossover WR-V for an introductory price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also announced upgrading the existing S and VX variants of the vehicle with new features. The new V diesel version of the WR-V is available in two engine options, a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, SOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, i-DTEC diesel engine that delivers 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque.

The newly introduced V grade is positioned between the S and VX grade and is equipped with features like Headlamp Integrated Signature LED DRLs and position lamps, front fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVM, gunmetal finish R16 multi-spoke alloy wheel, Chrome Door Handles and Rear Micro Antenna.

Safety features in the newly launched variant include advanced compatibility engineering body structure, dual SRS front airbags, an anti-lock brake system with electronic brake distribution, rear parking sensor, front passenger seat belt reminder, high-speed alert, speed sensing auto door lock, pedestrian injury mitigation technology and an intelligent pedal system.

With this launch, Honda Cars India would be looking to revive sales that have seen a significant decline in recent months. For instance, in June, the company’s sales declined by a significant 40 per cent to 10,314 units.The Japanese carmaker had launched the WR-V in 2017 and since then the crossover has been one of its bestselling models in the country, besides the Honda Amaze and Honda City. The compact crossover currently competes in the Indian domestic markets against rivals like Hyundai Motors’ Active i20 and Ford India’s Freestyle.