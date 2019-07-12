Home Business

Honda rolls out new diesel variant of sub-compact WR-V priced at Rs 9.95 lakhs

The newly introduced V grade, positioned between the S and VX grade, is equipped with features like front fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVM and gunmetal finish R16 multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

By Express News Service

Honda Cars India on Thursday launched a new diesel trim for its subcompact crossover WR-V for an introductory price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It also announced upgrading the existing S and VX variants of the vehicle with new features. The new V diesel version of the WR-V is available in two engine options, a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, SOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that makes 90 PS and 110 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, DOHC, i-DTEC diesel engine that delivers 100 PS and 200 Nm of torque.

The newly introduced V grade is positioned between the S and VX grade and is equipped with features like Headlamp Integrated Signature LED DRLs and position lamps, front fog lamps, turn indicators on ORVM, gunmetal finish R16 multi-spoke alloy wheel, Chrome Door Handles and Rear Micro Antenna.

Safety features in the newly launched variant include advanced compatibility engineering body structure, dual SRS front airbags, an anti-lock brake system with electronic brake distribution, rear parking sensor, front passenger seat belt reminder, high-speed alert, speed sensing auto door lock, pedestrian injury mitigation technology and an intelligent pedal system. 

With this launch, Honda Cars India would be looking to revive sales that have seen a significant decline in recent months. For instance, in June, the company’s sales declined by a significant 40 per cent to 10,314 units.The Japanese carmaker had launched the WR-V in 2017 and since then the crossover has been one of its bestselling models in the country, besides the Honda Amaze and Honda City. The compact crossover currently competes in the Indian domestic markets against rivals like Hyundai Motors’ Active i20 and Ford India’s Freestyle. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hond WRV Honda crossover vehicle Honda WRV new variant
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp