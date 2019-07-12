Piyush Goyal and Walmart CEO Judith McKenna discuss local product sourcing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met senior leaders of Walmart wherein they discussed local sourcing and Make in India.

All aspects of e-commerce business, business-to-business transactions, cash and carry, as well as global-sourcing norms, were also learnt to have been discussed.

India’s e-commerce industry is currently at the crossroads: first, the country is still deliberating on an e-com policy and second, the recent tensions between e-com firms and the Centre on FDI rules that prohibit foreign investment in the inventory-based model or multi-brand retailing.