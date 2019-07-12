TVS Motor launches Sport in Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

TVS Motor Company this week launched a new 100-cc motorcycle — TVS Sport —in Sri Lanka.

“TVS Sport caters to a robust customer base of close to 2.5 million customers globally. In Sri Lanka, where two-wheeler mobility is on a rise, TVS Sport is the ideal motorcycle to traverse the long distance with excellent fuel efficiency,” R Dilip, SVP International Business, TVS. It will be sold across 400 touchpoints across the country. The model comes with an all gear electric start, adjustable shock absorber and a 100-cc engine that delivers a power of 7.8 PS.