Kerala Startup Mission's 'Startup to Scale Up' programme to commence on July 18

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "Startup to Scale up" programme, launched by Kerala Startup Mission to train startups to take off, will commence at UL Cyber Park, Kozhikode, on July 18.

This will be followed by training sessions at the Integrated Startup Complex at Kochi on July 19 and at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 20.

The programme will be led by renowned tech entrepreneur and mentor Avelo Roy, who is also Startup Advisor to the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Roy, Managing Director of Kolkata Ventures, is leading a programme for the first time in Kerala.

He had handled similar events at leading institutions including IITs in different parts of the country, a press release said.

The programme is meant for start-ups that have completed the 'prototype' stage.

They will be given orientation on a host of topics like the timing to scale up, selection of team, resource mobilisation, finance management and effective networking.