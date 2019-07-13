Home Business

Kerala Startup Mission's 'Startup to Scale Up' programme to commence on July 18

'Startup to Scale Up' programme will be led by renowned tech entrepreneur and mentor Avelo Roy, who is also Startup Advisor to the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Published: 13th July 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

startup

For representational purposes

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "Startup to Scale up" programme, launched by Kerala Startup Mission to train startups to take off, will commence at UL Cyber Park, Kozhikode, on July 18.

This will be followed by training sessions at the Integrated Startup Complex at Kochi on July 19 and at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, on July 20.

The programme will be led by renowned tech entrepreneur and mentor Avelo Roy, who is also Startup Advisor to the Prime Minister of Nepal.

Roy, Managing Director of Kolkata Ventures, is leading a programme for the first time in Kerala.

He had handled similar events at leading institutions including IITs in different parts of the country, a press release said.

The programme is meant for start-ups that have completed the 'prototype' stage.

They will be given orientation on a host of topics like the timing to scale up, selection of team, resource mobilisation, finance management and effective networking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala Startup Mission Startup to Scale Up
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp