Home Business

Second round of India-US trade talks in US soon

While Americans pressed for a rollback of higher tariffs that India had imposed on US imports, India sought better market access for domestic products.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian and US officials who met on Friday to resolve a trade spat between the two giant nations made some headway, but will meet for another round of meetings in the US soon to settle the row.

The American team led by Assistant US Trade Representative Christopher Wilson also met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Chadha, additional secretary, Department of Commerce, and included senior officials from other ministries.

While Americans pressed for a rollback of higher tariffs that India had imposed on US imports in a tit for tat tariff war, and demanded opening up of India market to US agricultural and technology products, the Indian side sought better market access for domestic products. Indian officials said they were unlikely to agree to changes in norms for e-commerce firms at this juncture.

“Both sides discussed the broad contours of bilateral trade and commercial ties, and agreed to continue their discussions for achieving mutually beneficial outcomes aimed at further growing the economic relationship and addressing mutual trade concerns,” the government said in an official statement.Last month, the United States had unilaterally scrapped duty-free export facility to over 2,000 product categories from India, which retaliated by raising duties on 28 US exports including almonds and Washington apples.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump took a swipe at India on Twitter this week, saying that its tariffs were “no longer acceptable”. The US has also taken up India’s e-commerce rules, which it considers discriminatory; it contested India’s plans to store payment data locally instead of allowing them to be shipped to servers in the US and has gone to the WTO seeking explanations on India’s subsidies to its farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Trade Representative India US trade talks India US trade ties Piyush Goyal Ministry of Commerce
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp