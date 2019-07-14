Home Business

Tata Steel's Q1 consolidated steel output grows 9 per cent to 7.61 million tonnes

During April-June 2019, Tata Steel India sold 3.87 MT as against 3.34 MT in the same quarter last year.

Published: 14th July 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Domestic steel giant Tata Steel on Sunday said its consolidated steel production rose by 9.18 per cent to 7.61 million tonnes (MT) in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company's output in the year-ago period was at 6.97 MT, Tata Steel Ltd said in a BSE filing.

During April-June 2019, Tata Steel India produced 4.37 MT as against 3.64 MT in the same quarter a year ago. In Europe, Tata Steel Europe produced 2.66 MT in the quarter as compared to 2.81 MT in the same period of 2018-19.

Tata Steel South East Asia produced 0.58 MT in April-June over 0.52 MT in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Tata Steel's consolidated sales during the quarter under review stood at 6.75 MT, up from 6.39 MT in the same period a year ago.

During April-June 2019, Tata Steel India sold 3.87 MT as against 3.34 MT in the same quarter last year. In Europe, it sold 2.27 MT as compared to 2.45 MT. In South East Asia, the company sold 0.61 MT in the quarter as against 0.60 MT in the same period previous fiscal.

"Global business confidence has dipped sharply in recent months amidst broader economic weakness and the uncertainty around the ongoing US-China trade conflict, which has had an adverse effect on investment decisions, capex spend and trade flows. Consequently, steel prices across many geographies declined in 1QFY20. This coincided with a sharp rise in iron ore prices due to supply disruptions and elevated coking coal costs.As a result, market spreads for steel producers globally have been affected," Tata Steel said in the filing.

In India, the company said that liquidity issues in the NBFC and banking sector along with rural stress have negatively impacted sentiments and overall economic activities, including domestic consumption.

Despite this, Tata Steel's production in India during first quarter increased by 20 per cent year-on-year with consolidation of Tata Steel BSL for the full quarter and higher capacity utilisation at both Tata Steel Standalone and Tata Steel BSL, it said.

In Europe, the steel industry is facing significant headwinds in terms of lower economic growth and trade flow uncertainty that is impacting steel consuming products, the company added. "Tata Steel Europe's 1QFY20 production was impacted by planned shutdowns and unplanned outages during the quarter. This coupled with sluggish demand affected the sales volume in 1QFY20," it said.

The company further said that resumption of trade talks between the US and China, and the recent Union Budget announcements to resolve some of the liquidity issues are expected to trigger an improvement in business sentiment globally and in India. This is also expected to translate into a stronger business performance in second half of the current financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Steel Tata Steel steel output Tata Steel Q1 results
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp