Home Business

AP power deal recalls irk banks

15 bankers write to power ministry on the matter, plan to approach PMO.

Published: 15th July 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla 
Express News Service

Concerned over the fate of renewable energy contracts signed by the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime in Andhra Pradesh, at least 15 bankers have approached the Ministry of Power to look into the matter, after Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced that his government would revisit solar and wind power purchase contracts.

Further, the bankers are also planning to approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to intervene in this matter.

The matter came to notice when the new Andhra Pradesh CM announced that his government would revisit all the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), alleging corruption in allotment of contracts. Power sector representatives have claimed that Reddy has so far ordered cancellation of contracts worth Rs 50,000 crore, mostly in wind and solar power projects sanctioned earlier. The move has upset both power producers and bankers, who fear cancellation of contracts will result in rise of stressed loans.

“The situation in Andhra will impact the viability of many projects and will lead to rise in NPAs as money will get stuck in projects. Further, the state government’s move will impact power companies. We have written to the power ministry to resolve the issue,” a senior bank official told TMS.

Reddy has already formed a panel to review prices, saying that his government will renegotiate the contracts as according to him, the rate on which the previous government signed the contracts was high. 
Meanwhile, sources in the power ministry have confirmed receiving the written representation and said negotiation is on with the state government. Anand Kumar, secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has already written to the Andhra government over the matter, requesting it not to renegotiate the agreements.

According to the power industry estimates, Andhra Pradesh accounts for about 14 per cent of India’s installed renewable energy capacity and almost all large developers have solar or wind projects in the state. The state has about seven gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity of renewable energy projects with wind energy accounting for a little over four GW and solar about three GW. The aim is to develop about 8 GW of wind power by 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ministry of Power Chandrababu Naidu
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp