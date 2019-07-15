Home Business

IL&FS case: Bawa's wife, daughter seeks NCLT to de-freeze accounts

'There is no mention of Asha Kiran and Akansha in the charge-sheet and thus keeping their accounts frozen cannot be justified,' their counsel argued.

Published: 15th July 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

IL&FS Financial Services. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The counsel for the family of ex-IL&FS Financial Services head Ramesh Chandra Bawa's wife Asha Kiran and daughter Akansha Monday moved NCLT seeking to defreeze their bank accounts as neither the SFIO report nor the charge-sheet name them in the case.

However, the counsel for the corporate affairs ministry, which want to extend the freeze on their accounts, argued that the petitioners are the beneficiaries of Rs 12 crore of funds from Bawa's frozen banks accounts, as per the findings of the SFIO probe, which has also found that the duo had accessed the blocked-lockers of Bawa three-four times after the NCLT ordered their freezing last December and thus are in contempt of the tribunal.

"There is no mention of Asha Kiran and Akansha in the charge-sheet and thus keeping their accounts frozen cannot be justified," their counsel argued.

He further said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has not charged Asha Kiran and Akansha yet and thus have no allegations against them.

"Except for transfer of money, there is no other allegations or charges against them," he said, adding, "Asha has been operating the lockers even after the NCLT freeze as there the tribunal did not direct the Indian Banks Association on freezing the lockers." He also said his clients are ready to return the Rs 4.81 crore transferred to their accounts. Hearing both the sides, NCLT reserved its order without mentioning the date for next hearing.

The ministry counsel said as per the SFIO findings, Rs 12 crore were transferred from Asha Kiran's account to AAA Infosystem and Aaab Infrastructure after her account was frozen last December.

"On this we had asked for disclosure, but, Asha has not given any information as on date," he added. According to bank statements, the ministry counsel alleged that Bawa transferred Rs 27 crore to Asha's account and Rs 4.81 crore to Akanksha's account from his Axis Bank account and that the wife-daughter duo also accessed his locker three-four times after the NCLT order.

On April 26, the ministry had filed contempt petitions against Axis Bank and Standard Chartered Bank for their alleged role in the Bawa family accessing the frozen accounts. The contempt petition also named the Bawas.

Meanwhile, the tribunal adjourned the hearing on a ministry plea seeking a five-year ban on IL&FS group auditors Deloitte Haskins & Sells and the KPMG affiliate BSR & Associates for their criminal role in the scam to July 19.

IL&FS Ramesh Chandra Bawa
