Home Business

MakeMyTrip partners with Archaeological Survey of India for online bookings for 116 historical monuments

The agreement entails listing and offering an online booking gateway to world heritage and well-known monuments under the protection of ASI including the Taj Mahal, Red fort, Qutub Minar.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip Monday said it has signed a memorandum of agreement with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for online bookings for 116 historical monuments and sites across India.

The agreement entails listing and offering an online booking gateway to world heritage and well-known monuments under the protection of ASI including the Taj Mahal, Red fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb, Khajuraho Temple, Charminar, Golconda Fort, among others, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The partnership is a collaborative effort between the tourism stakeholders to effectively promote India's rich heritage tourism, it added.

"We are thrilled to partner with Archaeological Survey of India to help make it convenient for travellers and delight them with the ease of planning and booking their visit online to these heritage monuments," MakeMyTrip founder and Group CEO Deep Kalra said.

The partnership will provide e-ticket booking service to help travelers plan in advance and eliminate the hassle of standing in long queues, saving time and effort by booking online through MakeMyTrip's platform, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MakeMyTrip Archaeological Survey of India Heritage tour Historical monuments
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp