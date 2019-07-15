Reliance Jio​ joins GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to bridge gender gap in digital adoption

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday said it has joined GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital literacy and adoption. Under the partnership, Jio and global telecom industry body GSMA will work towards empowering more women for increased access to, and use of, life-enhancing digital services.

The recent accelerated adoption of mobile and internet technologies has changed how people engage, educate and entertain. However, the gender gap in mobile adoption in India persists due to a lack of access, affordability and inclusion in the digital revolution.

As part of the Connected Women Initiative, GSMA works with mobile operators and their partners globally to address the barriers that women face in accessing and using mobile internet and mobile money services.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Director Isha Ambani said the growth of mobile and internet technologies over the past decade has been rapid and remarkable and offers an incredible opportunity to empower women and transform lives with increased access to information and education, aiding financial inclusion and providing life-enhancing services. "This is the reason why Jio was conceived, and we have committed ourselves to making this dream come true for all Indians," Ambani said in a statement.

GSMA and the service providers can together deliver significant socio-economic benefits and transform the lives of women, the statement said.