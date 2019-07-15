Satish Borwankar bows out of Tata Motors board after completion of tenure

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday said its executive director and chief operating officer Satish Borwankar has ceased to be a director in the company's board after completion of his tenure.

Borwankar, upon completion of tenure, has ceased to be a director with effect from July 15 as approved by the shareholders at the annual general meeting held on August 22, 2017, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

His tenure in the current positions stretched from July 16, 2017 till July 15, 2019. "The Board and management place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by Borwankar during his association with the company," Tata Motors said.