At USD 19.6 billion, Tatas most valued brand while LIC and Infosys follow

The list also mentions the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group which has seen the steepest fall in brand value in the reporting year to a low USD 559 million.

Published: 16th July 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 09:10 PM

Tata Motors logo

A Tata Motors logo is pictured outside the company showroom in Mumbai, India February 5, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A full 37 percent accretion to its brand value at USD 19.6 billion has helped the Tata group retain the top slot in the 100 most valuable brands list for the second consecutive year in 2019, which also lists LIC and Infosys as the next two.

The list also mentions the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group which has seen the steepest fall in brand value in the reporting year, plunging a whopping 65 percent to a low USD 559 million, dropping 28 notches to a low 56.

The brand Tata group was valued at USD 14.23 billion in 2018, according to a list of the England-based Brand Finance released on Tuesday. "The Tata Group is not only the most valuable brand in the country, but it has also recorded faster growth than any other top 25 brands, with a full 37 percent increase. Its brand presence across auto, IT services, steel and chemicals continues to go from strength to strength in 2019," the consultancy said.

The national insurer LIC follows the Tatas to occupy the second slot, moving up four places with a 22.8 percent jump in its valuation at USD 7.32 billion. It is followed by software Infosys that has seen its valuation going up 7.7 percent to USD 6.50 billion.

The State Bank, valued at USD 5.97 billion, up 34.4 percent, comes next, followed by the Mahindra group, with a rise of 35.5 percent in value at USD 5.24 billion, and HDFC Bank with a valuation of USD 4.84 billion is at the sixth slot, as it valuation jumped 19 percent.

Telecom player Airtel is the only company in the top 10 to have seen a massive 28.1 percent plunge in its brand valuation at USD 4.79 billion but is placed seventh in the list, followed by HCL, Reliance and Wipro, with brand valuations of USD 4.64 billion, USD 4.54 billion and USD 4 billion, respectively.

With a valuation of a paltry USD 559 million, the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani group is at the 56th slot, down 28 notches from 2018, as it had the steepest 65 percent drop in brand value among the 100 most valued list. "The Anil brand has witnessed continuous erosion in its value creation due to increased pressure from various group businesses and is currently facing some stiff questions from its stakeholders," notes the report.

