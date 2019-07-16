Coca-Cola India & South West Asia announces changes in leadership team

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Global beverages major Coca-Cola's India and South West Asia business unit on Tuesday announced major changes in its leadership team with Sarvita Sethi appointed the Vice President for "M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and new ventures".

Seth was previously the Vice President - Finance for India and South West Asia. In her new role, Seth will provide leadership to business incubation through alternate revenue streams in new ventures, the company said in a statement.

Harsh Bhutani will be the next Vice President - Finance (CFO) of Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, with effect from August 1. Bhutani currently heads Finance and Business Services verticals for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Announcing the change, T. Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said: "We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. It is our constant endeavour to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth and address developing business needs. It also reinforces our commitment towards investing in talent development."

Headquartered in Gurugram, CocaCola India and South West Asia, manages the beverages major's businesses in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan.