Home Business

SEBI provides new format for compliance report on corporate governance

In a circular, the regulator prescribed new format for disclosures to be made on quarterly basis, annual basis for the whole of financial year and within six months from end of financial year.

Published: 16th July 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

Image of SEBI used for representational purpsose (FIle Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday came out with a new format for compliance report on corporate governance to be submitted by listed companies to stock exchanges.

In a circular, the regulator prescribed new format for disclosures to be made on quarterly basis, annual basis for the whole of financial year and within six months from end of financial year that can be submitted along with second quarter report. "In view of the revised timelines under the amended regulations, the circular shall come into force with effect from the quarter ended September 30, 2019," SEBI said.

The regulator, in September 2015, had asked listed companies to submit compliance report on corporate governance in a prescribed format with disclosures pertaining to composition of board of directors as well as the committees and their respective meetings, among others.

However, requisite amendments were made in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 to implement the recommendations of committee on corporate governance. Thereby, "some of these amendments necessitate changes to the format of the quarterly compliance report," Securities and Exchange Board of India noted.

As per the new format for quarterly report to be submitted within 15 days from close of each quarter, details related to number of independent directorship and chairperson of the firm will have to be disclosed along with the disclosures about other members of board of directors.

Additionally, date of appointment and cessation of various committees, details of number of independent directors and directors present at the meeting of board of directors and meeting of committees will have to be given.

In the report to be submitted at the end of six months after the end of financial year, status of presence of chairperson of the stakeholder relationship committee at the annual general meeting needs to be specified besides the existing disclosure requirements.

The annual compliance report on corporate governance is related to disclosure in terms of listing regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SEBI SEBI compliance report SEBI corporate governance compliance
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp