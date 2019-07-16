Suzuki Motorcycle India launches updated Access 125 priced at Rs 61,788

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Tuesday said it has launched a refreshed version of its scooter model, Access 125 priced at Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new version comes with all-black alloy wheels, beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors to make the rider stand apart in the crowd, the company said in a statement.

It also offers a standard DC socket convenient for charging mobile phones while commuting, it added.

"Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki's India growth story and we are committed to making it even better to resonate the love received from the customer," SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said.

The family scooter, powered by a 124 cc, 4 stroke single-cylinder engine offers better mileage without compromising on power, performance and style, he added.