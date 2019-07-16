Home Business

Tax officials detected Rs 37,946 crore fraud in FY19, Finance Ministry tells Parliament

In 2018-19, 1,620 cases of fake invoicing were detected involving Rs 11,251.23 crore, and 154 persons were arrested.

Published: 16th July 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tax officials detected Rs 37,946 crore worth of tax fraud in 2018-19 and Rs 6,520 crore in the April-June period of the current financial year after the GST implementation, the Finance Ministry told Parliament on Tuesday.

Besides, cases of tax credit availment by issue of fake invoices were of Rs 11,251 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 2,805 crore in April-June of the current fiscal, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Just 5 cases of tax credit availment by fake invoicing were detected by Central GST formations in the first year of the GST implementation involving an amount of Rs 12.67 crore. As many as two persons were arrested.

In 2018-19, 1,620 cases of fake invoicing were detected involving Rs 11,251.23 crore, and 154 persons were arrested.

Between April-June of 2019-20, 666 cases of fake invoicing were detected and the amount involved stood at Rs 2,804.98 crore. A total of 41 persons were arrested.

To a query on tax fraud cases after the goods and services tax (GST) roll-out, Thakur said 424 cases involving Rs 1,216 crore were detected between July-March period of 2017-18.

Another 7,368 cases involving Rs 37,946.41 crore were detected in 2018-19 and 1,593 cases of Rs 6,520.40 crore were detected in April-June of 2019-20.

Thakur said the tax officers have taken various measures to curtail this type of fraud, and field formations of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) are sensitised to keep a check on these kinds of activities and take necessary action.

"A specialised directorate within the CBIC engaged in Data Analytics and Risk Management disseminates analytical reports and intelligence inputs to field formations of CBIC for the purpose of scrutiny, audit and enforcement, to check GST evasion in general and fraudulent credit availment in particular," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST fraud Finance ministry Parliament
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp