Cox & Kings shares plunge five per cent on the BSE after defaults on repayments

The tours and travel company on July 16 said it has defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Cox & Kings fell by 5 per cent Wednesday after the company said it has defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore. The scrip declined 4.76 per cent to close at Rs 19 -- its lower circuit limit and also its 52-week low -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell by 4.98 per cent to Rs 19.05.

The tours and travel company & Kings Tuesday said it has defaulted on its repayment obligations on commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore, while the interest of Rs 41 lakh could not be paid timely on bonds worth Rs 50 crore.

This is the fourth instance within a span of just three weeks that the beleaguered firm has defaulted on meeting financial obligations.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has defaulted on payment on unsecured commercial papers worth Rs 45 crore on July 16, 2019.

In a separate filing, the company said it defaulted on July 15, 2019, towards paying interest of more than Rs 41 lakh during June 15 to July 15, 2019, on secured redeemable non-convertible bonds worth Rs 50 crore.

"Whilst the company was making all efforts to make the interest payment on time, the same could not be paid due to cash flow mismatch. The company proposes to meet its obligations through a combination of internal accruals and monetisation of assets. The company is working towards plans to make good its obligations," it said in the filing.

