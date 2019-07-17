Eminent industrialist Ram Menon passes away at 90

By UNI

KOLHAPUR: Eminent industrialist Ram Menon passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 90.

He is survived by wife Radhamani, two sons and a daughter.

Menon, originally from Kerala, founded the Menon group's Menon and Menon, Menon Pistons and Menon Bearings companies along with his brother Chandran Menon.

A total of 2,500 employees work in Menon Group, which specialises in car pistons and bearings exported to 24 countries.

Menon, who was also president of Kolhapur Engineering Association, was specially invited by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi, to make pistons for Maruti car.