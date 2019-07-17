Home Business

France expects first deployment of 5G mobile phone network by 2020

By 2025, there should be 12,000 sites in operation, offering 5G to two-thirds of France's population, reported Xinhua news agency.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

5 g network

For representational purposes

By IANS

PARIS: French telecom regulator Arcep expects the commercial roll-out of the next-generation 5G mobile phone network in the country to commence in 2020, to be followed by large-scale commercialisation a decade later.

"The draft procedure... stipulates that all applicants, regardless of whether or not they have chosen to make optional commitments, will be subject to a series of obligations, particularly with respect to regional coverage," said Arcep on the launch of its 5G frequency allocation procedure for telecom operators on Monday.

According to Arcep, 5G deployment would be gradual. By the end of 2020, each operator will be required to offer 5G services in at least two French cities.

By 2025, there should be 12,000 sites in operation, offering 5G to two-thirds of the country's population, reported Xinhua news agency.

Around 20-25 per cent of these 12,000, 3.4-3.8 GHz band sites must be located "in sparsely populated areas targeting economic activities, notably manufacturing".

In accordance with the regulator's plan, operators will be required to "introduce a concomitant mechanism to ensure that non-urban areas will also benefit from these rollouts".

As for the remaining zones, operators will be obliged to offer 5G speed of at least 240 megabits per second (Mbps), which is four times the speed of the current 4G service.

"The intermediate targets give operators flexibility in whether to use 4G or 5G technology, provided they meet the speed requirement. By 2030, however, they must be providing 5G services in all of their sites," Arcep said.

The telecom regulator noted the frequencies will be allocated for a period of 15 years with a possible five-year extension.

Telecom operators have until September 4 to express their comments in a public consultation, according to the statement.

"Arcep will then submit its final text to the government in the weeks that follow," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
5G 5G network France Arcep 5G mobile phone network
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp